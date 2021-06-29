W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.