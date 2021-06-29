Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,285 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 88,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

