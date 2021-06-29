Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,830 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 136,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

