Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

