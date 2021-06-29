Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $3.02 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

