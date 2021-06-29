Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $13.65 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $417,885.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00178910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.33 or 1.00014830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.