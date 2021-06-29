Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 138,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

