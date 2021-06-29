Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,161 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,709. The company has a market cap of $378.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $286.61 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

