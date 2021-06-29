Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.99. 104,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,221. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

