Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.85. 87,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,858. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.