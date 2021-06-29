Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.58. The stock had a trading volume of 128,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $394.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

