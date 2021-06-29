Wedbush Weighs in on KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KEY stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

