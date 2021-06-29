Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 254.1% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

