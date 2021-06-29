Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 735,899 Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 735,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.59% of Genesis Park Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Park Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GNPK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

In related news, major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 63,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $685,297.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 128,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,450.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.