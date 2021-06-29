Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 1,196,951 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.30% of McEwen Mining worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,581. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

