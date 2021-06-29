Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536,633 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Investment comprises approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.72% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,193,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at $4,358,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hudson Executive Investment Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

