Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Position in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Acquisition were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Acquisition by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

CBAH stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 70,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,967. CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

