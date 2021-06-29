Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $12.41 Million in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $299,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

