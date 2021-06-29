Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $508,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 165,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.