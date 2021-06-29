Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prologis by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

