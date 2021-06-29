Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $14,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

