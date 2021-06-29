Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $107,466,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

