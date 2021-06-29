Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $107,466,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
