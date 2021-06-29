Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

