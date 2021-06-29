Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Acquires C$17,372.00 in Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani acquired 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$17,372.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 687,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$694,072.

Sadiq Lalani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Sadiq Lalani acquired 12,800 shares of Willow Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$13,056.00.

WLLW stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.01. 33,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,359. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 27.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Willow Biosciences from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

