WinCash (WCC) Reaches Market Cap of $42,437.98

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $42,437.98 and $159.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 448.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.