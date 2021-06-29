Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 776.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

