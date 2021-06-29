Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 776.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

