Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,860 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 328.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.44 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $234.39 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

