Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,197 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $176,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,166,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

