Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $563,000 in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

