Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

