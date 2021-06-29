Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

