Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 528.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Life Storage by 44.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.00. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

