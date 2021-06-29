Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Workday worth $61,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $242.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of -342.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

