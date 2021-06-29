Workspace Group plc (WKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 837 ($10.94) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 863.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

