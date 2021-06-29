WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,351. WPP has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

