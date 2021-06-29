Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $57.00

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $95.59 million and $14.48 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.00 or 0.00159644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.