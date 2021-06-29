XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $233.17. 9,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,512. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

