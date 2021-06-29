XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. 132,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,750. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

