XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,349 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.20. 25,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,430. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of -344.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total transaction of $1,530,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

