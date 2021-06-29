XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Burlington Stores makes up 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

