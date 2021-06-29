XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Twilio comprises 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $6.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.76. 45,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.92. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

