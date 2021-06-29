XTX Topco Ltd Takes $553,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,030. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

