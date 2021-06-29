XTX Topco Ltd Takes $619,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 204,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 92,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.