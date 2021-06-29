Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $33.72 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,409,750.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.