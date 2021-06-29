Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.16. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 33,570 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.9337 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

