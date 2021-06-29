YF Link Reaches One Day Volume of $221,246.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $89.54 or 0.00249505 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $221,246.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.