Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,300 shares, a growth of 1,021.6% from the May 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Yucaipa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of YAC stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Yucaipa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.