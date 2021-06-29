Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $80.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.84 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $331.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $339.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $391.74 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.