Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $80.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.84 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $331.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $339.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $391.74 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

