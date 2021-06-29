Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report sales of $537.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.40 million and the highest is $539.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.