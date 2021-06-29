Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,996. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in WESCO International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.